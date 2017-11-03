South Korea says will act to stabilize markets if North Korea risks resurface

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister pledged on Friday to take policy measures to stabilize the financial market should risks related to North Korea arise.

South Korean Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon waits for U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin before their meeting during the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 14, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“Should North Korea risks resurface and financial market volatilities widen, swift and stern responses will be made,” Kim Dong-yeon said at a meeting with other ministers in Seoul.

Kim said that while the benchmark KOSPI was breaking record highs on robust foreign buying, uncertainties related to monetary policies of the European Central Bank persist in the financial market.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC is trading near the year's high. As of 0614 GMT, it was at 1,113.7 per dollar.