South Korea's factory output contracts sharply to two-year low on slowing car production

FILE PHOTO: Workers labour on steel frames at a construction site in central Seoul, South Korea, August 29, 2016. Picture taken on August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s February industrial production contracted sharply to a two-year low and missed forecasts by a large margin, government data showed on Friday.

Industrial production dropped 2.6 percent from a month earlier, marking the biggest on-month fall since February 2017 and coming out much worse than a 0.9 percent decline tipped in a Reuters survey.

Production of cars declined 3.2 percent from a month earlier, while that for transportation equipments and food items fell 8.0 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively.

On a year-on-year basis, factory output dropped 2.7 percent last month.