FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea chief policy adviser: Economic growth to top 3 percent this year and next
Sections
Featured
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
Spain
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
U.S.
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
Constellation Brands takes the party up a notch
Breakingviews
Constellation Brands takes the party up a notch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 31, 2017 / 6:35 AM / in 31 minutes

South Korea chief policy adviser: Economic growth to top 3 percent this year and next

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s chief policy adviser on Tuesday said he sees the economy growing more than 3 percent this year and again in 2018.

FILE PHOTO - An apartment complex is seen in Seoul March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

“Economic growth is likely to exceed 3 percent this year, and I see this to be maintained next year,” Jang Ha-sung, chief of staff to President Moon Jae-in told reporters in Seoul.

South Korea’s economy clocked its fastest growth in seven years last quarter, as global demand for its electronics more than offset the impact of regional geopolitical strains on trade.

Jang added the government will announce measures to encourage corporate innovation and start-ups within November, while also focusing on rooting out corrupt business practices.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Writing by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.