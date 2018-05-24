Bank of Korea chief says decision to keep rates steady was unanimous

SEOUL (Reuters) - Voting in the Bank of Korea’s monetary policy board’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged at 1.50 percent in May was unanimous, Governor Lee Ju-yeol told a news conference after the meeting.

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol speaks during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The Bank of Korea held interest rates steady for a sixth straight month on Thursday, with inflation seen remaining below target and trade frictions between the United States and China raising fears of collateral damage to other export-reliant Asian economies.