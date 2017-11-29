Bank of Korea seen raising rates for first time in 6 years

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates for the first time in more than six years on Thursday, ending a five-year easing cycle in an economy riding a global electronics boom.

The Korean won KRW= hit 2-1/2-year highs on Wednesday and bond yields hovered near three-year highs in anticipation of the decision, which if it meets expectations, would mark the first rate hike by a major Asian economy since November 2014.

Back then, Indonesia raised rates in response to market turbulence after the U.S. Federal Reserve flagged a gradual exit path from its post-crisis stimulus.

The decision was reversed three months later and Asian central banks have since even cut rates in spite of the Fed raising rates and reducing its balance sheet.

A rate hike by South Korea, which might be followed next year by other Asian economies such as Malaysia or the Philippines, would show growing confidence in the global economic outlook.

Eighteen of 21 economists polled by Reuters saw the Bank of Korea (BOK) raising its policy rate KROCRT=ECI by 25 basis points on Thursday, while three others expect rates to stay on hold at the current record-low 1.25 percent.

“The bank wants to pull back, and they want the action to be in unison,” said So Jae-yong, an economist at Hana Financial Investment.

Three of the BOK’s seven board members at its October meeting said a rate increase was needed soon.

Asia’s fourth-largest economy has been riding an unexpectedly robust export cycle on strong global demand for memory chips, which helped the economy to post its fastest expansion in seven years last quarter.

July-September data out last month showed the economy grew 1.4 percent on-quarter to mark the biggest jump in seven years, handily beating forecasts and shrugging off security concerns related to its northern neighbor.

North Korea on Wednesday declared it had successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile that put all of the U.S. mainland within range, but markets showed little reaction to the announcement.

While a rate hike might signal increased confidence in the economic outlook, it does come with additional risks.

With inflation at 1.8 percent, still running below the BOK’s 2 percent target, elevated household debt levels mean that higher interest rates might further eat into disposable incomes and weigh on consumer prices.

“The housing market issue is very much a consideration for the central bank’s policy decision,” said Moon Hong-cheol, an economist at Dong-bu Securities, who only expects a rate hike in January.

South Korea imposed additional mortgage curbs last month on owners of multiple homes over concerns a build-up in household debt could leave the economy exposed to a crash. The new rules take effect next year.