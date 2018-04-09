FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 9, 2018 / 6:30 AM / Updated 6 hours ago

South Korean finance minister says any wrongdoing at Samsung Securities should be punished

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Securities Co Ltd (016360.KS) employees who sold stocks that were mistakenly given to them last week could face tough penalties, South Korea’s finance minister said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: South Korean Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon speaks during his inaugural ceremony in Sejong government complex in Sejong, South Korea, June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

“We really have to look into this seriously as it is not understandable nor tolerable at all that these people sold off shares that were mistakenly given,” Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon reporters.

    “If there were problems regarding the workers’ moral hazard, I feel they should be firmly punished.”

    Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee and Dahee Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.