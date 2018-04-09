South Korean finance minister says any wrongdoing at Samsung Securities should be punished

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Securities Co Ltd (016360.KS) employees who sold stocks that were mistakenly given to them last week could face tough penalties, South Korea’s finance minister said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: South Korean Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon speaks during his inaugural ceremony in Sejong government complex in Sejong, South Korea, June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

“We really have to look into this seriously as it is not understandable nor tolerable at all that these people sold off shares that were mistakenly given,” Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon reporters.

“If there were problems regarding the workers’ moral hazard, I feel they should be firmly punished.”