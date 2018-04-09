South Korean finance minister says any wrongdoing at Samsung Securities should be punished

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Securities Co Ltd (016360.KS) employees who sold stocks that were mistakenly given to them last week could face tough penalties, South Korea’s finance minister said on Monday.
“We really have to look into this seriously as it is not understandable nor tolerable at all that these people sold off shares that were mistakenly given,” Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon reporters.
“If there were problems regarding the workers’ moral hazard, I feel they should be firmly punished.”
Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee and Dahee Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates