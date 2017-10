FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at the Hanjin Shipping container terminal at Incheon New Port in Incheon, South Korea, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s exports to major trading partners including the United States, China and EU all posted double-digit growth in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Sunday.

Shipments to the United States jumped 28.9 percent in September from a year earlier, while those to China and the EU rose 23.4 percent and 23 percent respectively, a statement from the nation’s trade ministry showed.