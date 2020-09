FILE PHOTO: Men look at recruiting information during a job fair in Seoul, South Korea, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s unemployment rate dropped in August by the sharpest monthly decline since 1999 as more people stopped looking for work amid the coronavirus pandemic and floods.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined to 3.2% in August, down one full percentage point from 4.2% in July, data from Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday.