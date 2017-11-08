FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea plans 3 trillion won in subsidies to cushion impact of minimum wage hike
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans ahead of 2018 elections
Politics
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans ahead of 2018 elections
Mayer blames Russians for Yahoo data breach
Cyber Risk
Mayer blames Russians for Yahoo data breach
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 8, 2017 / 11:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

South Korea plans 3 trillion won in subsidies to cushion impact of minimum wage hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea plans to directly fund small businesses so that they can keep on their workers when the minimum wage is raised by 16 percent next year, the finance minister said on Thursday.

“We plan to provide about 3 trillion won ($2.70 billion) to stabilize the job market, although the plan needs to be approved by the budget committee (at the parliament),” Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon said.

He was speaking at a policy meeting called to discuss worries of looming mass job losses expected to follow the 2018 minimum wage hikes.

South Korea plans to raise its minimum wage 16 percent next year - the biggest jump in nearly two decades - as President Moon Jae-in looks to spur domestic spending and generate more balanced growth in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

The increase to 7,530 won ($6.76) per hour will affect nearly one in four South Korean workers, according to the Minimum Wage Commision.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.