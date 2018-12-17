Business News
December 17, 2018 / 1:56 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

South Korean president hints at slowing the pace of minimum wage hikes

1 Min Read

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with senior aides at the Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, December 12, 2018. Presidential Blue House/Handout via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday the government may take steps to cushion the effects from the sharp minimum wage increases of a combined 29 percent over two years, which have led to a drop in low-paying jobs.

At a meeting of economy-related ministers, Moon also said the government should aggressively remove hurdles to corporate investment as weak domestic investment added downward pressure on an economy already grappling with slowing exports.

