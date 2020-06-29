Business News
South Korea finance ministry to monitor financial markets, liquidity flows

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea will set up a channel to provide foreign-currency funds to local financial firms through repurchase agreements to prevent any temporary shortage in liquidity from developing into a systemic risk, Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said on Tuesday.

Authorities also will continue to monitor financial markets and liquidity flows as the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic persists, he told a meeting, noting other risks including U.S.-China tensions could heighten volatility.

