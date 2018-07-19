South Korea court orders compensation to victims of 2014 ferry sinking: Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean court ruled on Thursday that the government and the operator of the Sewol ferry, which sank in 2014 killing more than 300 people mostly school children, must compensate the victims’ families, the Yonhap news agency said.

A group of 354 members of the bereaved families of 118 students filed a lawsuit in 2015 against the government and the ferry operator.

The court ordered each family be provided 240 million won ($212,000) in compensation, saying the state and the company are liable for the disaster, Yonhap said.