March 13, 2018 / 11:34 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

South Korea's Financial Supervisory Services chief resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in has accepted the resignation of the chief of the country’s financial watchdog, a spokesman for the presidential Blue House said on Wednesday.

Choe Heung-sik, head of the Financial Supervisory Services (FSS) since September, offered to step down from his position on Monday after he was alleged to have been involved in irregular hiring practices when he was president of a commercial bank.

Choe has denied any wrongdoing.

Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer

