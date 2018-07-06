FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
July 6, 2018 / 1:50 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Korea suspends Iranian oil loading in July for first time since 2012: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL/TOKYO (Reuters) - South Korea will not lift any Iranian crude and condensate in July for the first time since August 2012 amid U.S. pressure to cut all imports of Iranian oil from November, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

“There was pressure from the South Korean government to halt purchases,” said a North Asian trading source familiar with Iranian oil shipping arrangements. “South Korea overall is lifting zero oil (from Iran) for July loading.”

Two other sources also said South Korea canceled July loadings of crude and condensate cargoes from Iran as it was uncertain whether they can receive an exemption from U.S. sanctions on Iran trade.

Reporting By Jane Chung in SEOUL and Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.