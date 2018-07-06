South Korea suspends Iranian oil loading in July for first time since 2012: sources

SEOUL/TOKYO (Reuters) - South Korea will not lift any Iranian crude and condensate in July for the first time since August 2012 amid U.S. pressure to cut all imports of Iranian oil from November, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

“There was pressure from the South Korean government to halt purchases,” said a North Asian trading source familiar with Iranian oil shipping arrangements. “South Korea overall is lifting zero oil (from Iran) for July loading.”

Two other sources also said South Korea canceled July loadings of crude and condensate cargoes from Iran as it was uncertain whether they can receive an exemption from U.S. sanctions on Iran trade.