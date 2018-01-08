FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
Predictions 2018
Iran
North Korea
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#World News
January 8, 2018 / 10:50 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Korea to unveil decision over 'comfort women' deal with Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said it will announce on Tuesday whether it will respect an agreement between the country’s previous government and Japan that was aimed at resolving a feud over “comfort women” forced to work in Japan’s wartime brothels.

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will hold a news conference to say what measures the government intends taking to follow up on a public-private panel that concluded last week that the accord had failed to meet the women’s needs, a foreign ministry official told Reuters on Monday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has said the deal, under which Japan apologized to victims and provided 1 billion yen ($8.8 million) to a fund to help them, was seriously flawed. Japan said any attempt to revise it could damage relations.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Joyce Lee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.