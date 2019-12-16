Japan cites progress as talks with South Korea restart

FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama attends a news conference at the ministry in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and South Korea made progress on Monday in their first trade talks since Tokyo put curbs on exports to its neighbor of high-technology materials, Tokyo’s trade minister said, suggesting potential improvement in a crisis between the two U.S. allies.

The two sides will meet again soon in Seoul, and Japan will decide on its export-control policy after building on the bilateral dialogue, Hiroshi Kajiyama told reporters after talks by senior-level bureaucrats.

Japan imposed the curbs on exports to South Korea of three materials used to make semiconductors in July, threatening a pillar of the South Korean economy and the global supply chain of chips.

Japan cited concerns about what it said was insufficient South Korean controls on the materials, although the curbs came as relations soured over a dispute over Japan’s wartime actions.