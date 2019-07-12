Business News
July 12, 2019 / 12:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Japan tells South Korea officials export curbs are not countermeasures

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s industry ministry said on Friday officials briefed their South Korean counterparts on Japanese export restrictions and reiterated that they were not countermeasures in a row over the issue of forced wartime labor.

South Korean officials did not ask that Japan withdraw the export restrictions, a Japanese ministry official told reporters, after a meeting between the two sides that lasted more than five hours.

Japan also told the South Korean officials that South Korea’s trade control system was “vulnerable”.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Robert Birsel

