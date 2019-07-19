South Korea deputy advisor Kim says Japan's export curbs violate international law

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Hyun-chong said on Friday that Japan has violated the WTO’s principle of free trade and international law by imposing unilateral export restrictions against South Korea while diplomatic efforts have not been exhausted.

Kim said that Japan’s proposal for third-party arbitration will not resolve conflict and will only worsen future ties.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono summoned South Korea’s ambassador earlier on Friday in a deepening diplomatic row over compensation for Korean wartime forced labor that threatens the global supply of memory chips and display screens.