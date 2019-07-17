Japan to reject South Korea's request for meeting on export curbs: Kyodo

(Reuters) - Japan will reject South Korea’s request to hold another working-level meeting on Tokyo’s recent tightening of export controls, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.

“The relationship of trust has been broken,” Kyodo quoted an unnamed senior official at Japan’s Trade Ministry as saying.

Earlier on Wednesday, a senior U.S. diplomat said that the United States would “do what it can do” to help defuse a worsening political and economic dispute between South Korea and Japan, as South Korea warned that the row would have global repercussions.