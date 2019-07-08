Business News
July 8, 2019 / 6:37 AM / in a few seconds

South Korea's Moon urges Japan to remove export curbs

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers his speech on the government's 2019 budget proposal during a plenary session at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in has urged Japan to withdraw export controls on high-tech materials bound for South Korea, he said on Monday, calling the restriction a bid to limit bilateral private trade with a political aim.

In his first public remarks on Japan’s restriction on exports to South Korea, Moon said the issue had became a concern for the world as it put a global supply chain at risk.

South Korea’s tech giant Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS) and SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS) - the world’s top memory chipmakers, and suppliers to Apple (AAPL.O) and China’s Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] - could face delays if the measures that took effect on Thursday drag on.

Reporting by Ju-min Park and Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below