South Korea's Moon urges Japan to remove export curbs

FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers his speech on the government's 2019 budget proposal during a plenary session at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in has urged Japan to withdraw export controls on high-tech materials bound for South Korea, he said on Monday, calling the restriction a bid to limit bilateral private trade with a political aim.

In his first public remarks on Japan’s restriction on exports to South Korea, Moon said the issue had became a concern for the world as it put a global supply chain at risk.

South Korea’s tech giant Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS) and SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS) - the world’s top memory chipmakers, and suppliers to Apple (AAPL.O) and China’s Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] - could face delays if the measures that took effect on Thursday drag on.