World News
August 2, 2019 / 8:57 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

South Korean official says Japan an obstacle to building peace on Korean peninsula

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Japan has created an obstacle to building peace on the Korean peninsula, a senior South Korean official said on Friday, saying the country would review whether to maintain a military information pact with its neighbor.

Japan’s move to strip South Korea of fast-track export status is a “public humiliation” of the country, Kim Hyun-chong, a deputy national security adviser to President Moon Jae-in, told a news briefing.

South Korea has summoned the Japanese ambassador to protest against Tokyo’s latest export curbs, Yonhap News Agency said.

Reporting by Jack Kim, Ju-min Park, Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
