Japan not thinking of scrapping South Korea export curbs: Seko

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko leaves the European Commission headquarters after a meeting on steel overcapacity, in Brussels, Belgium March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts

TOKYO (Reuters) - Industry minister Hiroshige Seko said on Tuesday that Japan was “not thinking at all” of withdrawing restrictions on Japanese high-tech exports to South Korea and that the curbs did not violate World Trade Organization rules.

Whether Japan implements additional restrictions depends on South Korea’s response to the matter, Seko told a regular news conference after a cabinet meeting.

Japan announced curbs last week on high-tech exports of materials used in smartphone displays and chips to South Korea amid a growing dispute over South Koreans forced to work for Japanese firms during World War Two.