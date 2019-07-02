Japan's Seko says export curbs for South Korea not in violation of WTO rules

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko waits for U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom to arrive for a photocall at the 11th World Trade Organization's ministerial conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

TOKYO (Reuters) - Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko said on Tuesday that Japan’s decision to tighten controls on exports of high-tech materials to South Korea was not in violation of World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

Seko, speaking to reporters after a regular cabinet meeting, said the export curbs were a consequence of South Korea failing to present satisfactory measures to resolve the issue of South Koreans forced to work for Japanese firms during World War Two.

South Korea has denounced the measure as a violation of WTO rules, saying it would take the necessary countermeasures including filing a complaint with the organization.