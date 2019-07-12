Seoul proposes fresh talks with Japan over export curbs by July 24

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Friday it has proposed more talks with Japan on Japanese restrictions on exports of certain high-tech materials by July 24.

The proposal was made at the first working-level talks between the two countries after Japan last week announced tighter controls on exports to South Korea of the materials used to make smartphone displays and chips.

Japan did not say whether it would accept the request for more talks, made at a meeting in Tokyo, Lee Ho-hyeon, a director at South Korea’s trade ministry, told a briefing in Seoul.