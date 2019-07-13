More acrimony in Japan-South Korea row as Tokyo lodges protest

Working level officials from Japan (L) and South Korea hold a meeting about Japan's recent restrictions on exports of high-tech material to South Korea in Tokyo, Japan, July 12, 2019. Japan Pool/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and South Korea traded further acrimony on Saturday, with Tokyo accusing Seoul of mischaracterizing talks the day before that did not mend a dispute that could threaten global supplies of microchips and smartphone displays.

Tokyo lodged a protest against Seoul, said it had broken an agreement on what the two sides would disclose from the Friday discussions on Japan’s curbs of exports to Korea of some materials used to make high-tech equipment, said a Japanese trade ministry official.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry also said in a statement that South Korea had not asked Japan on Friday to withdraw the restrictions, rejecting a reported remark by a Korean official.