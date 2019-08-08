South Korea says Japan grants first high-tech approval since July export curbs

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s prime minister said on Thursday Japan has granted its first approval for the export of a high-tech material to South Korea since Tokyo imposed tighter curbs in July on three high-tech components used for making chips and displays.

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said the approval made on Wednesday was for the material called EUV photoresists, crucial for Samsung’s advanced contract chipmaking production.

There was no immediate comment from Samsung.