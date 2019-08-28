World News
August 28, 2019 / 6:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Korea says regrettable that Japan's trade curbs have taken effect

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - It was deeply regrettable that Japan’s decision to scrap fast-track export status for South Korea has taken effect, Seoul said on Wednesday, adding that it was up to Tokyo to take action to reverse a sharp deterioration in the neighbors’ ties.

Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Hyun-chong said South Korea may reverse a decision to scrap an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan if Tokyo corrected what he called “unjust measures”.

“I want to stress the ball is in Japan’s court,” Kim told a news conference.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

