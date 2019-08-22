Japan summons South Korean ambassador as row deepens

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (C) and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (2-L) arrive for their meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, 22 August 2019. How Hwee Young/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan on Thursday summoned the South Korean ambassador to protest Seoul’s decision to scrap an intelligence-sharing agreement with Tokyo, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said, as relations between the neighbors further worsened.

Kono also told reporters that South Korea was misreading the security environment following its move. Seoul earlier said it was scrapping the intelligence-sharing pact, a decision that could escalate a dispute over history and trade and undercut security cooperation on North Korea.