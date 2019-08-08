Technology News
Japan says approved export to South Korea after strict examination

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has granted approval for exports of some high-tech material to South Korea for the first time since tighter export curbs were imposed last month, the government’s chief spokesman said on Thursday.

“After a strict examination the Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry determined that there was no national security concern over this first case and so approved the export application,” Yoshihide Suga told a regular briefing.

He said the industry minister would give greater details at a briefing later on Thursday.

