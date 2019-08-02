World News
South Korea will take steps to drop Japan from white list countries

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea plans to take steps to drop Japan from white list countries with fast-track export status, South Korea’s finance minister said on Friday.

The move came in response to Japan’s earlier decision to remove South Korea’s fast-track export status, further straining relations already stressed by a dispute over compensation for wartime forced laborers.

South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Japan’s measure will have an impact on 159 items, adding that Seoul would provide support to firms that produce those items.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joori Roh; Editing by Tom Hogue

