Japan says no comment on International Court of Justice plan in South Korea dispute

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government is considering various steps to resolve the dispute with South Korea over wartime forced laborers, but will not comment on whether it would go to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), a government spokesman said on Friday.

Thursday marked a deadline for South Korea to accept a Japanese proposal to seek third-country arbitration after South Korean courts ordered Japanese companies to pay compensation for using forced labor. South Korea has rejected that idea.

“We have been considering various measures. I won’t comment at the moment on which steps to take at what timing,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura told a regular news conference, when asked about the possibility of taking it to ICJ.