August 23, 2019 / 7:21 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago
South Korea officially notifies Japan of ending of intelligence-sharing pact: NHK
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C) shakes hands with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (L) beside Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (R) after a press conference after the ninth trilateral foreign ministers' meeting among China, South Korea and Japan at Gubei Town in Beijing, China, 21 August 2019. Wu Hong/Pool via REUTERS
TOKYO (Reuters) - South Korea has officially notified Japan that it is ending their intelligence-sharing pact, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing the Japanese foreign ministry.
Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Chris Gallagher