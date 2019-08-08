Japan announced export approval after South Korea 'embargo' claim - Seko

FILE PHOTO : Japan's Trade and Industry minister Hiroshige Seko speaks at a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Industry minister Hiroshige Seko said on Thursday that Japan does not usually announce each time it grants approval for exports but did so this time after South Korea called Japan’s recent restrictions an “embargo” on shipments.

Seko was speaking after Japan granted its first approval for the export of a high-tech material to South Korea since Tokyo imposed tighter curbs in July on three high-tech components used for making chips and displays.

He told a news conference that Japan gave its approval after strict examination but refrained from commenting on details of the exports.