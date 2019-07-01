Technology News
July 1, 2019 / 3:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Korean trade official says Japan's export curbs violate WTO rules

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Japan’s decision to tighten curbs on tech material exports to South Korea violates World Trade Organization rules and Seoul would respond firmly, a senior official at South Korea’s trade ministry said on Monday.

“This export control measure by Japan is a measure that is banned in principle according to WTO agreements,” Park Tae-sung, a senior South Korean trade ministry official, told reporters.

“We find such measure by the Japanese government regrettable,” Park said.

Reporting by Ju-min Park and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below