Japan again approved shipment of photoresists to South Korea: Yonhap News

SEOUL (Reuters) - Japan has approved shipment of a high-tech material to South Korea for the second time since imposing export curbs last month, Yonhap News Agency reported late on Monday, citing industry and trade officials.

The high-tech material is photoresists, which are crucial for Samsung Electronics’ advanced contract chipmaking production. Japan earlier this month gave the green light to the exports of photoresists to Samsung Electronics.

A Samsung Electronics spokeswoman declined to comment.