FILE PHOTO - South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-Wha (L) and Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono attend the Asia's Geopolitical Outlook during the World Economic Forum on ASEAN at the National Convention Center in Hanoi, Vietnam September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kham

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s foreign minister Taro Kono will meet his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, in Beijing on Wednesday, a Japanese foreign ministry official said on Monday, amid deteriorating relations between the two East Asian countries.

The talks will come during a trip to Beijing from Tuesday until Thursday for a meeting with their Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the first such trilateral gathering in three years.