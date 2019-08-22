South Korea to scrap intelligence-sharing pact with Japan amid history feud

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (C) meets South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (2-L) and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (L) with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (2-R) at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, 22 August 2019. How Hwee Young/Pool via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea will scrap an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan amid an intensifying dispute over history and trade, South Korea’s presidential office said on Thursday.

The decision was made after a meeting of the presidential National Security Council. The deal was due to be automatically renewed on Saturday, unless either side decided to cancel it.

Japan created a “grave change” in the environment for bilateral security cooperation by removing South Korea’s fast-track export status, said Kim You-geun, a deputy director of the National Security Council.