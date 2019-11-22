Business News
November 22, 2019 / 10:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan trade minister: South Korea drops WTO complaint against Japan

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama attends a news conference at the ministry in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - South Korea has halted a complaint against Japan at the World Trade Organisation, Japan’s trade minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said on Friday, and the two countries agreed to begin talks on a dispute over export curbs imposed by Tokyo.

Kajiyama told a hastily assembled news conference that trade issues were not related to Seoul’s virtually simultaneous decision to extend a bilateral intelligence-sharing pact that was scheduled to expire within hours.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by William Mallard

