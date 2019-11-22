South Korean minister to visit Japan ahead of deadline on intelligence pact

FILE PHOTO: South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha speaks beside Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (not pictured) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (not pictured) during a press conference after the ninth trilateral foreign ministers' meeting among China, South Korea and Japan at Gubei Town in Beijing, China, 21 August 2019. Wu Hong/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will visit Japan on Friday for a meeting of the Group of 20 big economies, a diplomatic source said, as the neighbors’ pact to share intelligence is set to end over a diplomatic and trade dispute.

Saturday is the pact’s deadline, and Kang is traveling regardless of a final decision by South Korea, which is still being discussed, the source said on condition of anonymity, because of the sensitivity of the discussions.

South Korea’s move to let its GSOMIA pact with Tokyo lapse defies mounting U.S. pressure to maintain a key element of security cooperation among the three.