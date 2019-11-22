South Korea tells Japan it will reverse decision to end intel-sharing pact: NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) - South Korea on Friday told the Japanese government it will continue to share real-time intelligence on North Korea, reversing an earlier decision to end a cooperation pact amid a spat over trade and history, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.

South Korea had come under pressure from the United States to continue its General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with Japan. Washington was concerned that a return to passing information through the U.S. military would have undermined efforts to respond to any threat posed by North Korean missiles.

South Korea in August said it would end the GSOMIA after Japan slapped restrictions on exports to South Korea of materials necessary for semiconductor and display production.