FILE PHOTO - Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga attends a banquet for newly enthroned Emperor Naruhito, hosted by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie, at a hotel in Tokyo, Japan October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday called South Korea’s decision to restart proceedings against Japan at the World Trade Organization (WTO) “extremely regrettable”.

Suga was speaking with reporters after South Korea said it would proceed with complaints against Japan over export controls on some high-tech materials.