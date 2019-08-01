U.S. warns Japan-South Korea dispute could become even more tense: U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is worried that trade and diplomatic tensions between South Korea and Japan could become even more tense and is urging both sides to consider a “standstill agreement” to allow more time for talks, a senior U.S. administration official said on Thursday.

The United States is concerned that Seoul has been willing to take steps that encourage anti-Japanese sentiment in South Korea, the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Washington is worried that Japan will follow through on its threat to drop South Korea from its so-called white list of countries that enjoy minimum restrictions on trade in high-tech materials, which could hurt the economies of both countries and possibly beyond, the official said.