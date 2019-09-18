Japan says South Korea move on fast-track trade status 'regrettable'

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan on Wednesday said South Korea’s decision to remove Tokyo’s fast-track trade status without sufficient explanation was “regrettable”, as a diplomatic and trade row between the two Asian neighbors and U.S. allies deepened.

Earlier in the day, South Korea said it had approved plans to drop Japan from its “white list” of countries with fast-track trade status. The decision, which wasn’t accompanied by sufficient explanation, was “regrettable”, Isshu Sugawara, the minister of economy, trade and industry, said in a statement.