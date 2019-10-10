Business News
October 10, 2019 / 12:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan, South Korea to hold talks over WTO dispute in Geneva on Friday

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and South Korea will meet on Friday in Geneva for planned talks to discuss their disagreement over Tokyo’s tighter export controls as part of a dispute settlement process through the World Trade Organization, Japan’s trade ministry said.

South Korea last month initiated a WTO dispute against Japan’s export curbs involving three materials used in smartphone chips and displays.

If the talks do not resolve the issues, South Korea has said it would request a WTO panel ruling on the curbs.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Tom Hogue

