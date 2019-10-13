South Korean PM set for highest-level visit to Japan next week since export curbs: Yonhap

FILE PHOTO: South Korea's Prime Minister nominee Lee Nak-Yon speaks during a press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s prime minister plans to visit Japan next week in what would be the highest-level trip since Japan imposed export curbs in a deepening trade and diplomatic row, the Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.

Lee Nak-yon, whose trip is scheduled for Oct. 22-24, will attend Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony on behalf of President Moon Jae-in, Yonhap said, citing presidential officials.

Lee is likely to hold talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which would mark the highest-level dialogue since tension flared up last year over the issue of Japan’s wartime use of South Korean forced labor, Yonhap said.

“We hope his visit would help improve relations,” an unidentified presidential official was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

Moon’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Relations between the neighbors are arguably at their lowest ebb since they normalized ties in 1965, after South Korea’s Supreme Court last year ordered two Japanese companies to compensate some wartime laborers.

Japan says the issue was settled under a 1965 treaty that normalized ties.

The dispute has since spilled over into trade and security, with Japan slapping export curbs and South Korea scrapping a bilateral intelligence-sharing pact.