World News
August 15, 2020 / 1:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Korea’s Moon says always ready to talk with Japan over historic disputes

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: South Korea's President Moon Jae-in delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the 21st National Assembly, in Seoul, South Korea July 16, 2020. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in on Saturday said his government was always ready to talk with Japan over historic disputes,

Moon’s comments were made in a speech celebrating 75 years of liberation from Japan’s 1910-1945 colonisation of the peninsula.

The Asian neighbours are at loggerheads over a 2018 decision by South Korea’s Supreme Court that ordered a Japanese steelmaker to pay compensation for forced labour during World War II.

Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below