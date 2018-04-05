FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 5, 2018 / 10:15 AM / Updated 6 hours ago

South Korean fighter jet crashes, two pilots presumed dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean fighter jet crashed southeast of Seoul on Thursday, leaving two pilots presumed dead, the air force said.

Wreckage of a F-15K fighter jet is seen after it crashed in a mountain in Chilgok, South Korea, April 5, 2018. Yonhap via REUTERS

The jet was unrelated to U.S.-South Korean military drills taking place in South Korea this month.

The annual joint military exercises were delayed by about a month for the Winter Olympics and to help create conditions for a resumption of talks between North and South Korea.

The F-15 jet was returning to base from conducting air maneuvers when it crashed, an air force official said. He did not comment on the possible cause.

Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Writing by Joyce Lee; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.