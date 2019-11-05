Singer in K-pop boyband BTS investigated after car crash "error"

SEOUL (Reuters) - A member of South Korean boy band BTS is being investigated by police after admitting he was at fault in a crash between a car he was driving and a taxi, the group’s management said.

Jung Kook, the group’s main vocalist, was driving in central Seoul last week when he hit a taxi due to an “an error on his part,” manager Big Hit Entertainment said on Monday. The 22-year-old immediately admitted violating traffic laws and was questioned by police.

“Both the victim and Jung Kook did not sustain major injuries,” Big Hit said in a statement.

“He made a statement at the police department and reached an amicable settlement with the victim.”

Management for Jung Kook, whose full name is Jeon Jung-kook, apologized to the victim and concerned fans. It did not give further details about the cause of the accident, citing an ongoing investigation, but local media said he violated a traffic signal.

Police officials in the central Seoul district of Yongsan declined to comment, citing internal rules.

The seven-strong BTS has spearheaded a wave of Korean pop music, crowning their success with three No. 1 albums on the Billboard chart in less than a year, a 2019 Grammy nomination and concerts from New York to Saudi Arabia.

The group last week wrapped up a world tour that included 10 cities and saw them perform in front of more than 1 million fans in total.