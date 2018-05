SEOUL (Reuters) - Koo Bon-moo, the chairman of South Korea’s fourth-largest conglomerate LG Group, passed away on Sunday due to illness, the Yonhap news agency said.

FILE PHOTO - LG Group chairman Koo Bon-moo meets U.S. President Barack Obama (not pictured) as they attend the groundbreaking of a factory for Compact Power Inc. in Holland, Michigan, U.S. July 15, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Picture

LG Corp (003550.KS), a holding company of the electronics-to-chemicals conglomerate, said on Thursday its longtime 73-year-old chairman was unwell and planned to nominate his son to its board of directors in preparation for a leadership succession.