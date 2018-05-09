Lotte Chemical joint venture with Hyundai Oilbank to build new petchem plant

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Lotte Chemical said on Wednesday its Hyundai Chemical joint venture with Hyundai Oilbank will build a 2.7 trillion Korean won ($2.5 billion) petrochemical plant in the country’s southwest.

FILE PHOTO: A sign of Hyundai Oilbank is seen at a self-service fuel pump station in Seoul June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Choi Dae-woong

The two companies signed a deal to jointly invest in the new petrochemical plant, which will use heavy fuel oil as a feedstock to produce 750,000 tonnes a year of polyolefins and 400,000 tonnes a year of olefins, Lotte Chemical said in a regulatory filing.

The new plant is expected to start commercial operations in late 2021 and will be built in the city of Daesan, where Hyundai Oilbank’s refining facilities are located.

The two firms aim to enhance their cost competitiveness and diversify their product lines through the investment, the company statement said.

Under the joint venture, Lotte Chemical and Hyundai Oilbank currently run a 130,000 barrels-per-day condensate splitter in Daesan, which began operations in 2016.

Hyundai Oilbank, South Korea’s smallest refiner by capacity, is planning for an initial public offering around September or October this year.